Bemidji School District Holds Public Hearing For Potential Closure of Central Elementary

The boardrooms capacity is set at 21 occupants and those wishing to speak may have to wait in the hallways or outside to follow social distancing guidelines.

Those who wish to share will need to fill out a public input form and should address the board within a two minutest. If you come with a group, you should designate one member from the group to speak.

The listening session will run for about an hour and patrons should not expect an immediate answer to questions or comments.

If you cannot attend the listening session and/or school board meeting, both sessions will be streamed via live on the districts YouTube channel.

You can also submit comments to any of the school board members.

