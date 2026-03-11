Mar 12, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji School District Holding Q&A on J.W. Smith Elementary Plans

jw smith elementary school entrance file thumbnail

Bemidji Area Schools will be holding a question-and-answer session on Mar. 17 regarding their plans to close J.W. Smith Elementary (pictured) due to a projected budget deficit next school year. (Lakeland News File)

With a budget shortfall on the horizon, the Bemidji School District will be holding a question-and-answer session on their plans for closing one of its schools to save money.

Bemidji Area Schools is facing a $3.5 million projected deficit for the 2026-27 school year and is considering closing J.W. Smith Elementary, which was built in 1954 and is located near downtown Bemidji on 1712 America Ave. NW. Earlier this month, the school board voted to move forward with the process of closing the school.

The district will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Mar. 24 on the possible closure, but prior to that, it is now offering a question-and-answer session regarding proposed plans for J.W. Smith. That Q&A will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 17 at 6 p.m. in the J.W. Smith gymnasium. There will be a presentation followed by the question-and-answer session.

