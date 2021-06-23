Bemidji School District Gets Support for Another Operating Referendum in Survey

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Area Schools has talked about the success rate they would receive if going out for another operating referendum. To get a better look, the district sent out a survey to families within the district asking them to weigh in on cost-saving options.

According to the survey, option two of the district’s increased operating levy would be the most successful. Option two would provide $2.5 million per year ($460 per student) for each of the next 10 years. This would allow the district to maintain the current level of programs and services.

The survey also included other questions such as the district delaying the purchase of replacing school buses, higher fees for student participation, and increasing class sizes.

Survey results were only discussed at the June school board meeting. No decisions were made or finalized.

