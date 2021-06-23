Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School District Gets Support for Another Operating Referendum in Survey

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 22 2021

Bemidji Area Schools has talked about the success rate they would receive if going out for another operating referendum. To get a better look, the district sent out a survey to families within the district asking them to weigh in on cost-saving options.

According to the survey, option two of the district’s increased operating levy would be the most successful. Option two would provide $2.5 million per year ($460 per student) for each of the next 10 years. This would allow the district to maintain the current level of programs and services.

The survey also included other questions such as the district delaying the purchase of replacing school buses, higher fees for student participation, and increasing class sizes.

Survey results were only discussed at the June school board meeting. No decisions were made or finalized.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Minnesota DNR Seeing More Fish Die-Offs

Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition Announced for 2021

MN Legislature Moves Forward on Budget After Breaking Standoff

Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.