Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School District Explains Emergency Closure Due to Staff Shortages

Emma HudziakJan. 19 2022

The Bemidji Area School District continues to struggle with the capacity to remain open and to adequately staff facilities. As a result, Bemidji Area Schools will remain closed through the week on an emergency basis.

Bemidji Area Schools will remain closed from Wednesday, January 19 through Friday, January 21 due to staffing shortages. All scheduled activities will be canceled and any scheduled facility use will also be canceled.

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz says that this is not just a COVID-19 situation – it is also other illnesses that contribute to these shortages. They’re experiencing a high volume of paraprofessional, food service staff, custodian, secretary, and substitute teacher shortages.

Bemidji Area Schools are prepping for distance learning in the case that staff needs are not fulfilled by this coming Friday, January, 21. The district will prioritize in-person learning for their elementary students based upon their staffing capacity.

If the district decides to get back into distance learning at the middle school and high school levels, it will free up a number of substitute teachers and other support staff and employees who can then help out in areas of need at the elementary schools.

The school district is currently asking for community assistance in providing help with the schools so they can remain in an in-person learning model.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

BSU, NTC Announce Two-Week “Lay Low” Period

37 New COVID-19 Deaths, 44,626 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Walz Launches Next Phase of Kids Deserve a Shot Incentive Program

Bemidji Residents Share Opinions on Proposed Outdoor Dining Changes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.