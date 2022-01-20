Bemidji School District Explains Emergency Closure Due to Staff Shortages

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Area School District continues to struggle with the capacity to remain open and to adequately staff facilities. As a result, Bemidji Area Schools will remain closed through the week on an emergency basis.

Bemidji Area Schools will remain closed from Wednesday, January 19 through Friday, January 21 due to staffing shortages. All scheduled activities will be canceled and any scheduled facility use will also be canceled.

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz says that this is not just a COVID-19 situation – it is also other illnesses that contribute to these shortages. They’re experiencing a high volume of paraprofessional, food service staff, custodian, secretary, and substitute teacher shortages.

Bemidji Area Schools are prepping for distance learning in the case that staff needs are not fulfilled by this coming Friday, January, 21. The district will prioritize in-person learning for their elementary students based upon their staffing capacity.

If the district decides to get back into distance learning at the middle school and high school levels, it will free up a number of substitute teachers and other support staff and employees who can then help out in areas of need at the elementary schools.

The school district is currently asking for community assistance in providing help with the schools so they can remain in an in-person learning model.

