Bemidji School District Discusses Summer Activities and Fall Sports

The Bemidji School Board held its monthly meeting last night and discussed multiple topics, including summer activities.

Some summer sports activities began yesterday, such as the Sanford Summer POWER Program, while implementing social distancing. Other summer programs that take place in a school setting are expected to start July 1st through the 6th.

Activities that take place in a school setting have been moved outdoors to limit the amount of surfaces and walls that will be touched inside the buildings.

