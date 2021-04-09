Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School District Boundaries, Classroom Size Adjustments Discussed at Meeting

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 8 2021

The Bemidji School Board held a special meeting Thursday to discuss changes to district boundaries and classroom sizes due to the closure of Central Elementary.

The meeting discussed classroom adjustment projections, re-configuring the district’s boundaries and the potential increase of fees at the high school level. High school activity fees are suggested to increase from $80.00 to $140.00, whereas admission fees for concerts and extracurricular activities are suggested to increase by a dollar for single student admission.

Rob Wicklund, Bemidji Area School District Transportation Coordinator, also stated that the new attendance boundaries would not make a huge impact on new bus routes, stating that the transportation department already has similar routes that transports students from surrounding schools.

The board did not vote or approve on any of the topics discussed tonight.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

