Bemidji School District Boundaries, Classroom Size Adjustments Discussed at Meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji School Board held a special meeting Thursday to discuss changes to district boundaries and classroom sizes due to the closure of Central Elementary.

The meeting discussed classroom adjustment projections, re-configuring the district’s boundaries and the potential increase of fees at the high school level. High school activity fees are suggested to increase from $80.00 to $140.00, whereas admission fees for concerts and extracurricular activities are suggested to increase by a dollar for single student admission.

Rob Wicklund, Bemidji Area School District Transportation Coordinator, also stated that the new attendance boundaries would not make a huge impact on new bus routes, stating that the transportation department already has similar routes that transports students from surrounding schools.

The board did not vote or approve on any of the topics discussed tonight.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today