Bemidji School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Crash with no Injuries Reported
Thursday, May 4th, 2023, at approximately 7:55 a.m., a Bemidji Area School bus was involved in a minor traffic accident.
According to a release from the school, District Transportation staff responded to the scene of the accident where they confirmed a car had struck the bus causing minor damage.
At the time of the crash, Bemidji High School students were occupying the bus. The students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school, where they were screened by Health Office staff. No injuries were reported.
