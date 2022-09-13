Bemidji School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji School District bus was involved in a minor traffic accident on Monday, September 12.

A press release from Superintendent Jeremy Olson says the bus was performing a required stop for a railroad crossing when a vehicle stuck it yesterday afternoon.

At the time of the traffic accident, the bus was occupied by students of Bemidji Area Schools. No injuries were sustained to the students on the bus and all students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today