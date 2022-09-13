Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Accident

Hanky HazeltonSep. 13 2022

A Bemidji School District bus was involved in a minor traffic accident on Monday, September 12.

A press release from Superintendent Jeremy Olson says the bus was performing a required stop for a railroad crossing when a vehicle stuck it yesterday afternoon.

At the time of the traffic accident, the bus was occupied by students of Bemidji Area Schools. No injuries were sustained to the students on the bus and all students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip.

By — Hanky Hazelton

