Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Bus Involved in Crash, No Injuries Reported

Mary BalstadMay. 24 2022

Bemidji Area Schools reports that a district school bus was involved in a crash today.

At 4:20 P.M., a traffic accident caused the bus to leave the roadway and roll onto its side. The accident happened by Jay Court north of Bemidji near Long Lake.

District staff arrived to the scene of the accident. The bus driver and four students were on the bus at the time of the accident, where students were on their way home from school. Parents picked up their child at the accident scene.

No injuries are reported at this time.

