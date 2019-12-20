Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Bus Catches Fire

Chaz MootzDec. 20 2019

A Bemidji area school bus experienced a minor electrical fire this morning. The fire took place on school bus #37 and the driver extinguished the fire immediately.  All students were also evacuated safely.

The minor electrical fire took place when the bus was unloading at Lincoln Elementary school in Bemidji. After the fire was distinguished, all of the students were transported to their schools for the start of the school day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Flu Season Has Begun in Minnesota

Bemidji Man Charged In Connection With Armed Robbery Near Bemidji

MnDOT Talks To Public About Future Hwy 71/Anne Street Intersection Project In Bemidji

Bemidji Police Department Seeks Public’s Help In Identifying Woman

Latest Stories

Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Falls to Edina

Posted on Dec. 20 2019

BSU Football's Junker Named to D2CCA All-America Team

Posted on Dec. 20 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Team to Play in DC Tourney

Posted on Dec. 20 2019

Twins Winter Caravan Coming To Brainerd in 2020

Posted on Dec. 20 2019

Brainerd Man Pleads Not Guilty To Illegally Killing Bear on Red Lake Reservation

Posted on Dec. 20 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.