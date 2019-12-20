Bemidji School Bus Catches Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji area school bus experienced a minor electrical fire this morning. The fire took place on school bus #37 and the driver extinguished the fire immediately. All students were also evacuated safely.

The minor electrical fire took place when the bus was unloading at Lincoln Elementary school in Bemidji. After the fire was distinguished, all of the students were transported to their schools for the start of the school day.

