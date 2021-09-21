Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Board will Review Mask Policy When Covid Cases Decline

Emma HudziakSep. 21 2021

The Bemidji School Board met for their regular meeting on Monday night.

Superintendent, Tim Lutz, said that as of last Friday, Beltrami County’s COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 was 68.55, which is considered as a high rate of transmission.

Lutz also said, that once Beltrami County’s case rate gets to a more moderate level, at least less than 29, they can begin discussions about the masking policies.

School Board Member, Jeff Haack expressed concern over some of the students needing to quarantine for 14 days when exposed or infected.

At school, if all the students are wearing masks, only the students that are infected with COVID-19 would need to isolate and quarantine, not the students that were potentially exposed. If the students were exposed elsewhere, they need to quarantine for 14 days.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji Schools to Continue with Current COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies

Federal Relief Act Offers Funding for Bemidji State University Students

Classes at Bemidji Schools Back in Session

UPDATED: Bemidji School Board Votes in Favor of Mask Mandate

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.