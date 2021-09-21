Bemidji School Board will Review Mask Policy When Covid Cases Decline

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji School Board met for their regular meeting on Monday night.

Superintendent, Tim Lutz, said that as of last Friday, Beltrami County’s COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 was 68.55, which is considered as a high rate of transmission.

Lutz also said, that once Beltrami County’s case rate gets to a more moderate level, at least less than 29, they can begin discussions about the masking policies.

School Board Member, Jeff Haack expressed concern over some of the students needing to quarantine for 14 days when exposed or infected.

At school, if all the students are wearing masks, only the students that are infected with COVID-19 would need to isolate and quarantine, not the students that were potentially exposed. If the students were exposed elsewhere, they need to quarantine for 14 days.

