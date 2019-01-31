Bemidji School Board Welcomes Newly Elected Members
The Bemidji School Board is starting 2019 with a few new faces.
At their first meeting of the year, newly elected members Jeff Lind and Sarah Young, as well as re-elected member Carol L. Johnson, were sworn into their positions. Jeff Haack was elected chair of the board and John Gonzalez was selected as vice-chair. The newest school board members have already attended a few conventions and say they’re excited to jump in.
Jeff Lind said, during the school board meeting, “I had the opportunity to go to my first school board convention. I enjoyed it immensely. I think that the workshops that I attended were very relevant.”
Sarah Young said, also during the meeting, “I also attended my first two trainings in December and felt like I had learned a lot in those two days or those two trainings, it was very eye-opening.”
The school board also discussed expanding district wide goals during the meeting but did not decide exactly which goals to expand.
