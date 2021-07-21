Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Board Votes to Go for Another Operating Referendum

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 20 2021

The Bemidji School Board has voted unanimously to hold a special election this year where school district voters will vote yes or no on whether to support another operating referendum.

Bemidji Area Schools looked at three options for the referendum and then voted to pursue an operating levy that provides $2.5 million per year for the next 10 years in the district’s operations. This will provide $460 per student, a net increase of $280 from the district’s existing $180 per pupil referendum.

Voters will vote on a ballot question that states:

“The board of Independent School District No. 31 (Bemidji), Minnesota has proposed to revoke all of the School District’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $180 per pupil and replace that authorization with a new authorization of $460 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.”

With a failed referendum in the 2020 election, the district is set to face a $4 million to $5 million budget deficit next year.

The special election will be held on November 2.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Leads to Poor Air Quality in Minnesota

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter to Host 6th Annual Run to “De-Feet” Violence

Bemidji Veterans Home Expected to Break Ground Late August, Early September

In Business: Four Pines Bookstore Now Open in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.