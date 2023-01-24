Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Board Votes on Proposed Pledge of Allegiance Recitation at Meetings

Justin OthoudtJan. 24 2023

Monday, January 23rd marked the first official session of the year for the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education, and while most of the night’s agenda focused on reviewing procedures, the board also voted on the possibility of making a change to the beginning of each meeting.

The proposed change would be adding a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Members of the board proposed this recitation would serve to honor the United States and show unity.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to portray to people in the community that we are unified as a people, as a nation that is made up of many different religions and ethnic groups,” said Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education Vice Chair Dave Wall.

Some members countered that the pledge should not be a mandatory requirement, as it would be for any public school student.

“I think we need to be very sensitive to those who do choose to opt out of it,” said Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education Clerk Jenny Frenzel. “That is their choice, and we need to be respectful in allowing that.”

Ultimately when the final vote was cast on the matter, it was ruled as a tie, meaning the addition was not made.

By — Justin Othoudt

