Bemidji School Board Takes 1st Step Toward Closing J.W. Smith Elementary

On Monday evening, the Bemidji School Board took the first step towards the closing of J.W. Smith Elementary School to try and balance the district’s budget in the face of an $3.5 million budget deficit.

In a special meeting, the board once again heard from J.W. Smith educators about how closing the school would affect students, staff, and parents involved in the school. 80% of J.W. Smith’s 204 enrolled students qualify for free or reduced lunches, and 8% have experienced homelessness.

One main concern was about how many students walk to school everyday, and that by taking away that option, high attendance rates there may fall. By closing the school, transportation for the whole district would change, where there would need to be completely new bus routes to bring students to a different K-3 school.

“Our hope and dream is that we hit the pause button. We give this a year,” said J.W. Smith principal Bruce Goodwin. “If at the end of the year we’re on the struggle bus, and we’ve done our due diligence to keep our doors open, then a decision will be made and it’s not going to be fun. But at least we can swallow that decision a little bit better knowing we we’ve done the work around keeping the doors open.”

“Bankrupting the district is not an option that I’d be considering,” responded Jack Aakhus, the school board’s vice chair. “I think the long-term financial health of the entire district and all the students in consideration, not only one school and community, is important as it is.”

One point of concern regarding the budget was how much maintenance needs to be done at the building, which was built in the 1950s.

“Right now, within the next five years, we’re projecting about $1.5 million in maintenance,” stated Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Jeremy Olson. “Those are real numbers, those are things we’re going to have to consider. Now, we can push those off for a couple of years, that is absolutely true. But you can’t push that on forever and indefinitely.”

The board cited declining birth rates, the COVID-19 pandemic, and state funding not keeping up with inflation as the main reasons for their deficit.

“But I don’t think we should blame anybody other than funding from the state, which is not reaching the level that it should reach,” emphasized board chair Todd Haugen.

Two options were proposed to the board with different courses of action. One included J.W. Smith’s closure, and the other had several other changes, such as increasing all K-3 class sizes in the district. Ultimately, a preliminary move in favor of closing the elementary school was passed unanimously.

The board must give the public at least two weeks’ notice before holding a public hearing, which will be open to anybody to bring suggestions to the board about other money-saving routes that can be pursued instead of closing J.W. Smith. The exact date of the hearing is not set, but the school board will hold one final vote on whether or not to close the elementary school after hearing public input.