Bemidji School Board Swears in New Members, Elects 2025 Chair

The Bemidji School Board swore in its three newest members in their first meeting of the new year on Monday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Jack Aakhus, Ann Long Volkner, and Todd Haugen each took an oath to serve on the board for four years. The board holds six seats, and the newest three members joined incumbents Jenny Frenzel, Anna Manecke, and Dave Wall.

The Board then voted who would be the 2025 chair members. Before each of the positions were finalized, the board members were able to make their case as to why they should be chosen.

“I enjoyed being vice chair, so I wouldn’t mind staying put there,” said Bemidji School Board member Jenny Frenzel while making her case for the position. “With the amount of agenda process and helping how I can with any advice and ideas and decisions, I’d be happy to stay put.”

Dave Wall was re-voted in as chair in a 4-2 vote. The vice chair position also received four votes, with Todd Haugen stepping into the role and replacing the 2024 vice chair Jenny Frenzel. She was voted in to become the new clerk. The final vote of the night regarded Ann Long Volkner, who was voted in as treasurer.

The board members are sworn into a four-year term, but the chair positions will only remain for the 2025 year and will be up for re-election next January.