Bemidji School Board Selects Finalists for Next Superintendent

Lakeland News — Apr. 4 2022

(l-r) Jeremy Olson, Donita Stepan, Darrin Strosahl, Jason Stanoch, Karsten Anderson

The Bemidji School Board has selected five finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy, following current superintendent Tim Lutz’s retirement on June 30th.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 11 applicants based on criteria established by the school board. The finalists include:

  • Jeremy Olson, current superintendent of Crookston Public Schools
  • Donita Stepan, current superintendent of Thief River Falls Public Schools
  • Darrin Strosahl, current vice president of academic affairs at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji
  • Jason Stanoch, current high school principal at Bemidji Area Schools
  • Karsten Anderson, current superintendent of Red Wing Public Schools.

The school board has scheduled first round interviews for the finalists beginning at 4 PM on Monday, April 11th with continuation at 4 PM on Tuesday, April 12th. All interviews are open to the public and will be held at the main district office.

By — Lakeland News

