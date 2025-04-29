Bemidji School Board Passes Almost All Proposed Budget Cuts for 2026 Fiscal Year

The Bemidji school district has been operating in a severe deficit since 2018. Last week, Superintendent Jeremy Olson proposed a $1.6 million reduction for the 2026 fiscal year, and on Monday night, the school board voted to pass several of these ideas, including the reduction of several positions within the district and moving middle school sports between the high school and community ed.

The meeting to determine the FY26 budget started with several outspoken community members explaining how, if passed, each proposed reduction would affect the students and community.

“Cutting the debate team might seem like a reduction of costs on paper, but the real loss is what our community stands to gain,” said Bemidji High School sophomore Brynn Klaers.

“The cost is not just measured in staffing numbers,” added another community member. “It is measured in what our students will never read, what questions they won’t know to ask, and the myriad possibilities they may never imagine for themselves.”

After hearing everyone out, board members made their votes.

“I do see immense value in every staff member, and I’m grateful for every person that works hard and stay and help our students succeed,” said Bemidji School Board Member Jack Aakhus. “But this leaves us with a difficult task. These measures must be improved to maintain our fiscal health. If it weren’t for this fact, I would not support them. But the fact remains.”

The proposal of reducing the full-time employee positions would save $1.4 million for the district. Olson elaborated on which positions would be cut.

“In the proposal here, we have two K-3 sections, two elementary positions at Gene Dillon, two middle school positions, and three high school positions, along with the corresponding specialist reductions,” he said.

The proposal also contained a supply budget reduction of $35,000, as well as the combination of second and third grade at Solway Elementary. There was an amendment made to the proposal to take out combining Solway’s second and third grades, but the rest of the proposal passed unanimously.

“I’ve been on a roller coaster of emotions and I might sit up here with a brave face, but I guarantee I’ll be crying on my home,” said Bemidji School Board Clerk Jenny Frenzel. “But the fact remains, we’re hurting right now, and we have to balance our budget.”

The board spoke on how none of these decisions came easily. While these reductions can help a lot, they’re still a short-term release from deeper school funding needs.

“I feel like we are here at this time of the year, so very often,” said Bemidji School Board Treasurer Ann Long Voelkner. “I will work for talking with legislators, federally and state, and and participating in any opportunities we have to go back to the community with the referendum opportunity.”

One other decision from the meeting Monday night was to keep the Bemidji High School debate team intact for at least one year and give the school and community time to find out a new way of funding for the future.