Mar 17, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

Bemidji School Board Hosts Q&A Session on Proposed J.W. Smith Closure

After the Bemidji School Board took the first step toward closing J.W. Smith Elementary in an effort to address a $3.5 million projected deficit for the district, the community has had many chances to voice their concerns about the closure. On Tuesday night, the board held an open answer-and-question session to hear more of the public’s concerns and give further details on why they voted to move forward with closing the K-3 school.

A public hearing on Mar. 24 will allow people one more chance to address the school board with concerns about the closure. That hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Bemidji High School commons.

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