Bemidji School Board Expected to Approve New Superintendent Contract at Next Meeting
A special Bemidji School Board meeting is scheduled for next Monday where it is expected school board members will approve an employment contract for Jeremy Olson to serve as the district’s new superintendent.
After interviewing the two finalists for the position, the school board voted unanimously last Thursday to offer the job to Olson. He’s currently serving as the Crookston Public Schools superintendent.
Olson will replace Bemidji’s current superintendent, Tim Lutz, on July 1st. In January, Lutz announced he would be retiring after this school year.
The special school board meeting is scheduled for 7 AM on Monday in the district office board room.
