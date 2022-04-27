Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Board Expected to Approve New Superintendent Contract at Next Meeting

Lakeland News — Apr. 26 2022

Jeremy Olson

A special Bemidji School Board meeting is scheduled for next Monday where it is expected school board members will approve an employment contract for Jeremy Olson to serve as the district’s new superintendent.

After interviewing the two finalists for the position, the school board voted unanimously last Thursday to offer the job to Olson. He’s currently serving as the Crookston Public Schools superintendent.

Olson will replace Bemidji’s current superintendent, Tim Lutz, on July 1st. In January, Lutz announced he would be retiring after this school year.

The special school board meeting is scheduled for 7 AM on Monday in the district office board room.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beltrami, Cass County Lakes Receiving Boat Cleaning Stations to Stop AIS Spread

Bemidji’s Old Union Station Restaurant Renovated Into New Thrift Store

Bemidji City Hall Basement Floods After Heavy Rainfall

Erika Bailey-Johnson Seeking DFL Endorsement for House District 2B

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.