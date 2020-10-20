Bemidji School Board Discusses Staffing Issues Regarding Distance Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As of Monday, the Bemidji Area School District has 951 students enrolled in the distance learning model. But now, staffing has become an issue.

In grades K-5, there are 300 students enrolled in the distance learning model, 278 in grades 6-8, and in grades 9-12, there are 343 students in the distance learning model. Right now, there is a waiting list for students to transition into distance learning method on an elementary level because of logistics involving the elementary distance learning team.

Teachers on the high school level are faced with teaching all three models at one time, which is something the district recognizes and shows appreciation towards that.

