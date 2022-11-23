Bemidji School Board Discusses High School Schedule Change

Click to print (Opens in new window)

At their regular board meeting Monday, the Bemidji Area School Board met with Bemidji High School Principal Jason Stanoch, who outlined changes that would see BHS add an extra school period to each day.

Principal Stanoch discussed the changes to the school’s new start time, which would now be 8:05 a.m., as well as the high school’s change in graduation requirements. This change would mean that students would have to obtain a minimum of 35 credits rather than the previous 28-credit minimum.

“Some of the benefits are increased opportunities for our students, increased elective choices in our high interest areas,” explained Stanoch. “We should be able to reduce some class sizes by having so many added sections, and then we should be able to address some of our needs by saving costs through not having to utilize overloads anymore.”

The credit requirement change will take full effect in 2027, and will not effect current students’ graduation eligibility. In addition, this change will only effect Bemidji High School.

