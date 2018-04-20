Bemidji School Board Decides To Enter Contract Negotiations With Superintendent Choice Lutz
After a long week of interviews, the Bemidji School Board has unanimously decided to enter into contract negotiations with Tim Lutz, the current Kelliher Schools superintendent. Lakeland News learned about the decision a little after 10 tonight.
Lutz says he believes education is his life calling. He’s been the Kelliher schools superintendent for 10 years now. Before that, he was a school principal and even a school counselor. Now, he’s looking for a new challenge.
“One of the initiatives I would like to address right off hand is that of equity. Another one is cultural sensitivity to make sure every student is feeling welcomed and connected and safe, and of course, school safety is a major issue everywhere. School safety is on my mind quite often,” says Lutz.
Assuming contract negotiations go well, Lutz will start the job as the next Bemidji Schools superintendent on July 1st.
