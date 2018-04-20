Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji School Board Decides To Enter Contract Negotiations With Superintendent Choice Lutz

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

After a long week of interviews, the Bemidji School Board has unanimously decided to enter into contract negotiations with Tim Lutz, the current Kelliher Schools superintendent. Lakeland News learned about the decision a little after 10 tonight.

Lutz says he believes education is his life calling. He’s been the Kelliher schools superintendent for 10 years now. Before that, he was a school principal and even a school counselor. Now, he’s looking for a new challenge.

“One of the initiatives I would like to address right off hand is that of equity. Another one is cultural sensitivity to make sure every student is feeling welcomed and connected and safe, and of course, school safety is a major issue everywhere. School safety is on my mind quite often,” says Lutz.

Assuming contract negotiations go well, Lutz will start the job as the next Bemidji Schools superintendent on July 1st.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Schools Superintendent Finalist Tim Lutz Speaks With Community

Gigi Marvin Coming To Women’s Expo In Bemidji

Bemidji Superintendent Finalist Rochelle Johnson Interviews With Community

Downtown Bemidji Wells Fargo Closing

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

JoAnn Beck Stute said

The school board has cancelled those meetings and not scheduled any others.... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Forestview Future Problem Solvers Prepare For International Competition

“Every year we win, I just still can’t believe that we are winning,” said sixth grader Samuel Simpson. Future Problem Solvers team member Samuel
Posted on Apr. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Forestview Future Problem Solvers Prepare For International Competition

Posted on Apr. 19 2018

One Person Sent To Hospital In Wadena Crash

Posted on Apr. 19 2018

Pine River Man Arrested On Possible Second Degree Murder Charges

Posted on Apr. 19 2018

BSU Women's Tennis Set For NSIC Conference Tournament This Weekend

Posted on Apr. 19 2018

Grand Rapids Boys Lacrosse Falls To Duluth

Posted on Apr. 19 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.