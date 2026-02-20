Feb 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji School Board Approves Sale of Central Elementary to Area Nonprofit

After years of trying to facilitate a sale of the former Central Elementary School in downtown Bemidji, the Bemidji School Board has entered into a purchase agreement with a tribally chartered nonprofit organization through the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

In a special meeting on Friday, Feb. 20, the board unanimously approved the facility ownership transfer of Central Elementary to Sacred Bundle, a community development-focused organization.

Central Elementary was closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year as a cost-saving measure for the district. Red Lake Nation had previously entered into a purchase agreement for the property in November 2023 but withdrew the offer a few months later for undisclosed reasons.

The new sale of the building to Sacred Bundle is set to close on Feb. 27 for $250,000. In accordance with the district’s deed requirements, part of the sale agreement is that the location cannot be used for anything related to the cannabis industry or be used as a K-12 school.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

darrell seki sr. red lake state of the band 2026 thumbnail

02-20-2026

Education & Government

Red Lake Expresses Concerns With Federal Actions at State of the Band Address

Justin Eichorn Hennepin County Jail Mugshot Thumbnail

02-20-2026

Crime

Trial Date Set for Former MN State Senator Charged in Undercover Sex Sting

vance boelter mugshot thumbnail

02-20-2026

Crime

Man Charged in Shootings of MN Lawmakers Has 1st Hearing in Federal Court

aitkin rippleside elementary school thumbnail

02-20-2026

Education & Government

Aitkin Residents To Vote on New School District Referendum in April