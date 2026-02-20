Bemidji School Board Approves Sale of Central Elementary to Area Nonprofit

After years of trying to facilitate a sale of the former Central Elementary School in downtown Bemidji, the Bemidji School Board has entered into a purchase agreement with a tribally chartered nonprofit organization through the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

In a special meeting on Friday, Feb. 20, the board unanimously approved the facility ownership transfer of Central Elementary to Sacred Bundle, a community development-focused organization.

Central Elementary was closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year as a cost-saving measure for the district. Red Lake Nation had previously entered into a purchase agreement for the property in November 2023 but withdrew the offer a few months later for undisclosed reasons.

The new sale of the building to Sacred Bundle is set to close on Feb. 27 for $250,000. In accordance with the district’s deed requirements, part of the sale agreement is that the location cannot be used for anything related to the cannabis industry or be used as a K-12 school.