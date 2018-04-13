Bemidji School Board Approves Five Candidates For Superintendent
The Bemidji Area School Board approved a slate of five candidates tonight for their open superintendent position.
They are:
- Rochelle Johnson – current Cass Lake-Bena Superintendent
- Dr. Tony Kinkel – current Minnesota State Board of Administrators Executive Director
- Mike Kolness – superintendent for East Grand Forks Public Schools
- Tim Lutz – superintendent from Kelliher Public Schools
- Jim Wagner – superintendent from Kimball Public Schools
Superintendent recruiting company School Exec Connect used a profile the board created to decide which candidates would move forward in the process. Next week, the field will be narrowed down to two or three candidates. Those finalists will each get their own day to interview with students, teachers, staff, parents, and community members.
The community interviews for each of the final candidates are open to the public and start at 5 PM on Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday if there are three finalists. They will be held in the conference room of the main district office.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More
thanku for u post... Read More
Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More
Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More