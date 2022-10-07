Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Says Rumors About Fire Chief’s Employment Are Inaccurate

Lakeland News — Oct. 6 2022

The city of Bemidji is addressing what it calls misleading and inaccurate information circulating in the community and in at least one regional media outlet related to city fire chief Justin Sherwood’s employment status with the city.

City manager Nate Mathews says in a press release that Sherwood remains employed by the city as fire chief and is currently on a leave of absence. Under Minnesota’s government data privacy laws, the city cannot state the reason for an employee’s leave.

Mathews says Sherwood has been employed in Bemidji’s fire department since 2004 and has been fire chief since 2021, and that the city has never taken any disciplinary action against Sherwood while he has been employed with the city.

Deputy fire chief Mike Yavarow is fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of fire chief until Sherwood returns to work for the city.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji’s Great River Rescue Lowers Adoption Fees for Dogs

BSU Holds Annual All-Campus Health Fair

House Into a Home: Headwaters Unitarian Universalists Celebrate New Building

In Business: Bemidji’s Hatchet House Hits the Mark with Customers

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.