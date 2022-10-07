Bemidji Says Rumors About Fire Chief’s Employment Are Inaccurate

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Bemidji is addressing what it calls misleading and inaccurate information circulating in the community and in at least one regional media outlet related to city fire chief Justin Sherwood’s employment status with the city.

City manager Nate Mathews says in a press release that Sherwood remains employed by the city as fire chief and is currently on a leave of absence. Under Minnesota’s government data privacy laws, the city cannot state the reason for an employee’s leave.

Mathews says Sherwood has been employed in Bemidji’s fire department since 2004 and has been fire chief since 2021, and that the city has never taken any disciplinary action against Sherwood while he has been employed with the city.

Deputy fire chief Mike Yavarow is fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of fire chief until Sherwood returns to work for the city.

