DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Says Farewell To Citizens Patrol

Josh Peterson
Aug. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

It was business as usual at Monday’s Bemidji City Council meeting, but then came the announcement that a long standing tradition of volunteer service would come to an end.

Dressed in full uniform, the remaining nine volunteer members of the Citizens Patrol announced that the program was ending, gave a final salute, and said farewell – but not without receiving a standing ovation from the city council.

Out of the nine members of the patrol, four of them have been part of the organization since its inception. Since 1997, the program grew and become part of the law enforcement community.

For those who were part of the program from day one, they each had their own reason why they joined.

It is bittersweet for these devoted volunteers. They gave so much of their own time, but in return became a big part of the community.

With the Bemidji Citizens Patrol coming to an end, the City of Bemidji is looking for new ways to provide that extra security through the use of the police reserves.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin recognized each member of the Citizens Patrol and thanked them for their service by presenting them each with a certificate and challenge coin.

The Bemidji Citizens Patrol will officially be disbanded on August 31st.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bjerknes Hearing Postponed For A Second Time

Bemidji Moves Forward With Purchase Agreement For New Liquor Store

Bemidji Watches Historic Solar Eclipse At Viewing Party

Police Investigation On Former Bemidji State Employee Reveals Thousands In Unauthorized Purchases

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Lake Bemidji State Park Closes Trail After Owl Attacks Three-Year-Old Girl

A three-year-old girl was walking with her family on a trail at Lake Bemidji State Park when an owl suddenly attacked, causing minor scratches on
Posted on Aug. 22 2017

Latest Stories

Lake Bemidji State Park Closes Trail After Owl Attacks Three-Year-Old Girl

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

Junior Achievement Program Will Start Back Up In Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

BSU Soccer Aims To Repeat Success From Last Season

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Dean Makey School Forest Expansion

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

Republican State Sen. David Osmek Announces Bid For Governor

Posted on Aug. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.