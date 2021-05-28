Bemidji Sanford Health To Start Walk-in Vaccine Appointments

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health will now be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Anyone who is 12 years or older can schedule their vaccine through MyChart or by walking into the clinic and requesting one.

You do not have to be a Sanford Health patient to receive a vaccine and preferences for which brand of vaccine a person receives will not be accepted.

Due to current manufacturer age restrictions, those who are 12 to 17 years old cannot receive the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccine.

Walk-ins will start Tuesday, June 1 at the Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

