Bemidji Sanford Health Adjusts their Face Mask Policy

Emma HudziakJun. 3 2022

Bemidji Sanford Health has recently announced the adjustment of their face mask policies for patients and visitors.

With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remaining low for local areas, Sanford Health has decided to make some adjustments. According to a recent release by Sanford Health, masks will now be optional for both patients and visitors without COVID-19 symptoms.

This new policy will be for both inpatient and outpatient exam rooms, unless patient or visitors are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Sanford Health employees will continue to wear face masks when caring for patients, both inside resident rooms and exam rooms during treatment.

More information on Sanford Health and policies can be found on their website at: sanfordhealth.org

