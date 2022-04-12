Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Rotary Learns About Success of St. Cloud COP House

Mary BalstadApr. 11 2022

The Bemidji Rotary Club hosted a special speaker at their monthly meeting Monday morning. Troy Fritz, a Rotarian from St. Cloud, came to Bemidji to discuss the possibility of a Community OutPost (or COP House) with the club.

The agenda at the meeting did not just center around what is happening now, but what could happen in the future. The Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative introduced the rest of the club to the prospect of a COP House. This is a place that could help prevent crime by providing a safe place for children and adults of the community.

Back in 2005, the St. Cloud club started the process of campaigning for and then building their own Community OutPost, which is now the first COP House in the state of Minnesota. After it officially opened its doors 2017, the community benefited from the program as it provided engaging activities for kids and adults alike. Now, the Rotary Club hopes to bring something like this to the Bemidji area.

Although establishing a house like this will take many years and steps, the benefits given at the meeting provide a picture as to how Bemidji can bring something like this further north.

The meeting also had a Q&A portion where Fritz shared his perspective and knowledge of the St. Cloud Rotary Club’s work with the COP House. Although some questions were answered, possible future plans for a Community OutPost in Bemidji lies with the city and people who will work to build it.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Two Finalists Selected for Second Round Interviews for ISD 31 District Superintendent Position

Bemidji Career Academies Host Annual Career Fair at High School

City of Bemidji to Begin Flushing Water Mains

Highway 71 Construction in Bemidji Set to Begin in May

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.