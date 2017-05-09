Bemidji Rotary Club’s Blood Screening Benefits Community Playground

The Bemidji Rotary Club is an organization of local businesses and community members that do philanthropic work. The club hosted its third annual blood screening event at Sanford Bemidji.

“This event is a benefit to the community in that the Rotary Club is receiving funds from the screening to go toward the inclusive playground,” said Marilyn Miller, Bemidji Rotary Club member.

Last year 500 people showed up at the screenings and more than $5,000 was raised. The club made a $100,000 commitment toward the funds for the playground.

“Paul Bunyan Inclusive Playground, that was put up last summer at the waterfront, provides a place to play for kids of all abilities and it looks like it’s been very well received,” said Miller.

No appointment was necessary. Anyone could walk up, pay $35 upfront and then be seen. There was one requirement for the blood screening.

“We just ask that you be fasting to get accurate results for the test,” said Miller.

“It’s just having some awareness and maybe catching something that you wouldn’t have necessarily caught during your last routine visit,” said Sanford Health Lab Director Rob Belanger.

Many people from Sanford are in the Rotary Club, so the partnership seemed like a good fit.

“It’s beneficial to the community from a health standpoint and health awareness, but it also contributes to some of the community initiatives that Rotary has,” said Belanger.

People can receive test results electronically through My Sanford Chart or they can be mailed.