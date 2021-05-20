Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Rotary Club, Sanford Health Hosting 6th Annual Blood Screening Event

Destiny Wiggins — May. 19 2021

The Bemidji Rotary Club, in partnership with Sanford Health, is hosting their 6th annual blood screening event from now through Friday. All proceeds from the event benefit the Rotary Club and the North Country Park Playground.

Because the event was held by appointment this year, any remaining time slots have already been filled. They expect to host the same event next year.

