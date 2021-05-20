Bemidji Rotary Club, Sanford Health Hosting 6th Annual Blood Screening Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Rotary Club, in partnership with Sanford Health, is hosting their 6th annual blood screening event from now through Friday. All proceeds from the event benefit the Rotary Club and the North Country Park Playground.

Because the event was held by appointment this year, any remaining time slots have already been filled. They expect to host the same event next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today