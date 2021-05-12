Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Vaccine Clinic

Betsy Melin — May. 11 2021

Transportation has been a major barrier in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. To help combat this, the Bemidji Rotary Club has been hosting vaccine clinics for Bemidji residents to ensure as many people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Today was the second clinic hosted by the Bemidji Rotary.

They have been hosted at the Ridgeway apartment complex. While they have been held there, they are for anyone nearby who may be interested in a COVID-19 vaccine.

Their next clinic will be held from 4:30 PM to 7 PM at Ridgeway Apartments on June 8.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

