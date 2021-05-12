Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Vaccine Clinic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Transportation has been a major barrier in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. To help combat this, the Bemidji Rotary Club has been hosting vaccine clinics for Bemidji residents to ensure as many people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Today was the second clinic hosted by the Bemidji Rotary.

They have been hosted at the Ridgeway apartment complex. While they have been held there, they are for anyone nearby who may be interested in a COVID-19 vaccine.

Their next clinic will be held from 4:30 PM to 7 PM at Ridgeway Apartments on June 8.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today