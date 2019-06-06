Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Annual Blood Screening At Sanford Health Medical Center

The Bemidji Rotary Club and Sanford Health Medical Center’s 5th annual three-day blood screening event is underway.

It runs each day from from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the event will run through Friday, June 7. Funds raised will go towards the North Country Park Playground.

Bemidji Rotary blood screening chairperson Marilyn Miller says the blood test is a good way to keep track of your health.

“It’s a good way to provide a service to the community, a good way for people to be proactive about their health, know their numbers and to just be able to keep track of things if they want to find out their glucose or any other testing results that they need,” Miller said.

Blood screening registration is $35, and fasting is not a requirement.