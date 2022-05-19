Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosting Blood Screening Event at Sanford Health

Emma HudziakMay. 18 2022

The Bemidji Rotary Club is busy raising money for their new playground project, and one of the ways they’re doing so is through their annual blood screening event at Sanford Health.

The club has been hosting their annual blood screening event since 2015 where for the first 5 years of the event, proceeds went towards the Paul Bunyan Inclusive Playground.

This blood screening event takes place over a course of three days at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center starting on Wednesday, May 18th and going through Friday, May 20th. Registered participants can expect to be tested for six different conditions.

Sanford Bemidji Laboratory Supervisor Todd Glen says that annual blood screenings are beneficial because sometimes, we don’t always know what is going on inside of our bodies. These screenings are a good way to check for any early health concerns.

Blood screenings will continue this Thursday and Friday at Sanford Health from 7-10 AM. Screenings cost $35, and participants will need to register ahead of time. People can register by calling 218-333-2277.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Voices Concerns Over Rail Corridor Plans

Red Lake Breaks Ground on Intergenerational Service Building

Bemidji State University Preps Early Bloom Garden Beds for Summer

Updated: Garage Destroyed in Bemidji House Fire (with video)

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.