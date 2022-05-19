Bemidji Rotary Club Hosting Blood Screening Event at Sanford Health

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Rotary Club is busy raising money for their new playground project, and one of the ways they’re doing so is through their annual blood screening event at Sanford Health.

The club has been hosting their annual blood screening event since 2015 where for the first 5 years of the event, proceeds went towards the Paul Bunyan Inclusive Playground.

This blood screening event takes place over a course of three days at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center starting on Wednesday, May 18th and going through Friday, May 20th. Registered participants can expect to be tested for six different conditions.

Sanford Bemidji Laboratory Supervisor Todd Glen says that annual blood screenings are beneficial because sometimes, we don’t always know what is going on inside of our bodies. These screenings are a good way to check for any early health concerns.

Blood screenings will continue this Thursday and Friday at Sanford Health from 7-10 AM. Screenings cost $35, and participants will need to register ahead of time. People can register by calling 218-333-2277.

