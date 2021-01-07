Bemidji Restaurants React to Rollback on Indoor Dining Restrictions
Gov. Walz loosened COVID-19 restrictions today, which will now allow restaurants and bars to open for indoor dining beginning on Monday. Reporter Destiny Wiggins spoke with restaurant owners in the Bemidji area, who said they were excited to resume indoor dining and are expecting a bounce back in sales.
Starting Monday, January 11, restaurants and bars can open at 50% capacity with no more than six people at a table. Bar seating is open to parties of two, and reservations are required. Establishments must close dine-in service by 10 PM.
