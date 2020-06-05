Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Happy to Offer Outdoor Dining
Restaurants in downtown Bemidji are seeing their businesses pick back up now that they can offer an outdoor dining experience to customers.
Tyler Winkka, the owner of Keg N’ Cork Irish Pub in Bemidji, says they are happy to be back. The restaurant is following guidelines set by Governor Walz, which includes having workers wear a mask and keeping tables six feet apart from each other.
Most restaurants are asking customers to make a reservation prior to coming in.
