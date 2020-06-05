Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Happy to Offer Outdoor Dining

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Restaurants in downtown Bemidji are seeing their businesses pick back up now that they can offer an outdoor dining experience to customers.

Tyler Winkka, the owner of Keg N’ Cork Irish Pub in Bemidji, says they are happy to be back. The restaurant is following guidelines set by Governor Walz, which includes having workers wear a mask and keeping tables six feet apart from each other.

Most restaurants are asking customers to make a reservation prior to coming in.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today