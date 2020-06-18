Bemidji Restaurant Week Moved to June

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United way has announced that this year’s restaurant week has been moved to June 22nd through the 26th. In a press release, The United Way wrote:

What would normally be a week of dining out to support United Way in October, will now be a week of

dining out in June, but with a twist.

Thanks to a generous donation from Enbridge, United Way of Bemidji Area is partnering with the

Bemidji Alliance to support both families in need and locally owned restaurants. To participate, simply

visit one of the 25 participating restaurants, tell the server you are there for United Way Restaurant

Week, and you will be entered into a $25-$50 gift card give-way at that restaurant.

Participating restaurants include Bar 209, Bemidji Brewing, Big Apple Bagels, Big River Scoop, CK

Dudleys, Countryside Restaurant, Dairy Queen, Dave’s Pizza, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Garden Grill & Pub,

Keg ‘n Cork, Lazy Jack’s, Lucky Dogs, Minnesota Nice Café, Paul Bunyan Sub Shop, Raphael’s Bakery Café,

Red Stu, Ruttgers, Slim’s Bar & Grill, Sparkling Waters, Tara Thai, Tavern on South Shore, Turtle River

Chophouse, Tutto Bene, and Wild Hare Bistro & Coffeehouse.

For more information visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org/restaurant-week or call 218-444-8929.

