Bemidji Residents Taking Part in ‘No Mow May’ Initiative

Residents of Bemidji have recently been taking part in “No Mow May,” where they hold off on mowing their lawns during the month of May to help the growth of natural pollinators.

For the entire month of May, local supporting organizations such as Bemidji Parks and Recreation, Bemidji State University’s Sustainability Office, the Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society, and Birds, Bees, & Butterflies-Bemidji have teamed up in asking residents to take part in “No Mow May.”

BSU Sustainability Director Erika Bailey-Johnson shares that lawns happen to be the most irrigated crop in the United States. Lawns alone take up at least 2% of land in the continental U.S. It’s a lot of space that could be thought of in a different way, such as being used to support the growth of native plants and species that benefit off of those spaces.

This is the first year that a project like this has been started in Bemidji, and currently there are 31 registered yards in Beltrami County are taking part as of May 9th.

“No Mow May” will run until May 31st, and yard signage can be picked up at the Bemidji Tourist Information Center. More information on lawn registration and natural pollinators can be found at the City of Bemidji website or by emailing parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us.

