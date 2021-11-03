Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Residents Reject Requested Increase in School Operating Levy

Emma HudziakNov. 3 2021

For the second time in a year, an operating referendum for Bemidji Area Schools has been voted down by district residents.

In 2020, the referendum failed by 3,874 votes. Yesterday, the district put another referendum in front of voters that would have replaced the existing $180-per-pupil operating referendum with one that would have been $460 per pupil. That also failed, but by a much closer margin, this time by 317 votes.

District officials say the goal of the referendum was to continue the current level of programs and services in the district. After once again failing to get the support needed, though, the district will now be examining some difficult decisions in the future.

“We respect the decision made by the school district voters, but, this means that our budget issues remain unresolved,” said Superintendent Tim Lutz in a statement. “The school board will again be forced to look for ways to stabilize our budget through cuts to programs, staff and student services.”

7,183 people, or about 28% of district residents, voted on the referendum yesterday.

By — Emma Hudziak

