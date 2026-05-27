Bemidji Residents Express Frustrations Over Calendar, Hourly Parking to City Council

Residents of Bemidji approached the city council during last week’s meeting to discuss their issues with the city’s calendar and hourly parking.

The City of Bemidji officially adopted its calendar parking program in 1997 as a way to help maintenance crews effectively plow and sweep the streets by alternating which side vehicles could park on, depending on the date. Some residents, however, believe the city doesn’t utilize the calendar parking in the way it’s supposed to be used.

Mayor Jorge Prince said that the topic of calendar parking in Bemidji has been discussed several times over the years and expressed that the city council is interested in discussing the topic further.