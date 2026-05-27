May 27, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman

Bemidji Residents Express Frustrations Over Calendar, Hourly Parking to City Council

Residents of Bemidji approached the city council during last week’s meeting to discuss their issues with the city’s calendar and hourly parking.

The City of Bemidji officially adopted its calendar parking program in 1997 as a way to help maintenance crews effectively plow and sweep the streets by alternating which side vehicles could park on, depending on the date. Some residents, however, believe the city doesn’t utilize the calendar parking in the way it’s supposed to be used.

Mayor Jorge Prince said that the topic of calendar parking in Bemidji has been discussed several times over the years and expressed that the city council is interested in discussing the topic further.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

angie craig senate candidate thumbnail

05-27-2026

Education & Government

U.S. Senate Candidate Craig To Forgo DFL Convention in MN, Move to August Primary

bidal duran thumbnail

05-27-2026

Education & Government

District 2A Rep. Duran Files To Seek Another Term in MN House

Bemidji City Logo Generic sqk

05-27-2026

Education & Government

Another Candidate Files To Run for Bemidji City Council At-Large Seat

bemidji area schools logo new sqk

05-27-2026

Education & Government

Bemidji School Board Approves Contract Agreements With Several Staff Groups