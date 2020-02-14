Bemidji Residents Can Now File Affidavit Of Candidacy For Ward 2 Seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The City of Bemidji announced that eligible residents who reside in Ward 2 in the City of Bemidji can now file an Affidavit of Candidacy at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during normal business hours. Eligible residents have until February 25, 2020.

The special election will be held on Tuesday May, 12. 2020 at the Bemidji National Guard Armory. The election follows the resignation of former Ward 2 city councilor Mike Beard, who left his position last month because of health reasons.

