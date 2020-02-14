Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Residents Can Now File Affidavit Of Candidacy For Ward 2 Seat

Malaak KhattabFeb. 14 2020

The City of Bemidji announced that eligible residents who reside in Ward 2 in the City of Bemidji can now file an Affidavit of Candidacy at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during normal business hours.  Eligible residents have until February 25, 2020.

The special election will be held on Tuesday May, 12. 2020 at the Bemidji National Guard Armory. The election follows the resignation of former Ward 2 city councilor Mike Beard, who left his position last month because of health reasons.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Discusses How to Utilize Economic Development Authority

Bemidji City Council To Hold Special Election For Ward 2 Seat

Bemidji City Councilor Michael Beard Announces Resignation

Bemidji City Council Will Accelerate Annexation of Portion of Northern Township

Latest Stories

2-Year-Old Shot With BB Gun In Aitkin

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Nisswa Winter Jubile Coming This Weekend

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

W-H-A Girls Basketball Gets Big Win Over Isle

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Bemidji Boys Hockey Takes Loss Against Thief River Falls

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Aitkin Boys Basketball Gets Upset Win Over Pequot Lakes

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.