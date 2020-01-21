Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Resident Runs in His 40th “Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard” Marathon

Nathan Green — Jan. 21 2020

10 years ago on Lakeland News, we ran a story on Bemidji resident Bob Conner. At that time, Conner was preparing for his 30th straight “Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard” 10k run in International Falls. Flash forward 10 years, and nothing has changed, as Conner just completed his 40th “Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard Run.”

Whether it’s -78 degree wind chill weather or a life-threatening heart condition, Conner has been able to overcome all obstacles and is the only participant in the 10k’s history to run in every single race since it began in 1980.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

