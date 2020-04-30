Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Resident Retires After 46 Years of Service at NAPA Auto Parts

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 29 2020

A Bemidji resident who has been working as an automotive parts counterman for over 40 years clocked in for his last shift on Wednesday at NAPA Auto Parts in Bemidji.

Jerry Sathre has worked in both Bemidji and Brainerd, and despite many people being out of work right now, he’s grateful that he had the opportunity to serve and build connections in the community in such a positive way.

Sathre says it’ll be different to adjust to a new normal for him, but he’s thankful for having a full and rewarding career.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Step Up to SIT Matches Babysitters With Workers in Need of Child Care

Ruby’s Pantry in Bemidji Holds Extra Food Distribution

City Of Bemidji Reconstruction Project Starting On Monday

Local High School Coaches Reflect on What They’ve Missed Most During Time of No Spring Sports

Latest Stories

Walz to Announce Changes to Stay-at-Home Restrictions

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Initiative Foundation Shifts to Emergency Relief Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Step Up to SIT Matches Babysitters With Workers in Need of Child Care

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Ruby's Pantry in Bemidji Holds Extra Food Distribution

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Crow Wing Food Co-op Makes Changes to Provide Safe Shopping

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.