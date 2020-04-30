Bemidji Resident Retires After 46 Years of Service at NAPA Auto Parts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji resident who has been working as an automotive parts counterman for over 40 years clocked in for his last shift on Wednesday at NAPA Auto Parts in Bemidji.

Jerry Sathre has worked in both Bemidji and Brainerd, and despite many people being out of work right now, he’s grateful that he had the opportunity to serve and build connections in the community in such a positive way.

Sathre says it’ll be different to adjust to a new normal for him, but he’s thankful for having a full and rewarding career.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today