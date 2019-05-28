Bemidji Resident Displays World War II Jeep On His Lawn

One resident in Bemidji is showing his appreciation to war veterans by displaying a World War II-era Jeep on his front lawn.

Michael Herbert considers himself an amateur military historian who likes working on old vehicles. He found the 1942 Jeep that’s displayed on his lawn two years ago in Pennsylvania.

Herbert says he is displaying the Jeep on his lawn in memory of all the men and women who fought for the ultimate sacrifice. The Jeep has been on display all weekend. Herbert says it’s preserving a piece of history.

“It’s original body, original frame, the motor is not original,” Herbert said. “They made over 600,000 of these in World War II. The Ford Corporation made 270,000 so these are fairly rare, you don’t see these around much anymore.”

Herbert says if you want a ride on the World War II vehicle to contact him through BSU: https://www.bemidjistate.edu/directory/facstaff/mp4274kt/.