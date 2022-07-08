Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Regional Airport to Receive Funds for Infrastructure Improvements

Mary BalstadJul. 8 2022

The Bemidji Regional Airport is set to receive $95,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as announced by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) yesterday.

This funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. According to the release, the funding will be used toward reconfiguring and expanding the security checkpoint. The funding is from one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This specific one is the Airport Terminal Program.

Senator Klobuchar states that this funding will work toward the long-term economic well-being of the state as well as improving the travel experience at the Bemidji Regional Airport. Smith adds on to this statement, saying, “This investment…will make our airport more modern, safe and efficient. I’m excited to see this law making an impact and will keep pressing for opportunities to improve our state’s infrastructure.”

By — Mary Balstad

