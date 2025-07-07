Bemidji Reconstruction Project Begins on Middle School Drive

Work is underway for the city of Bemidji’s Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue reconstruction project, which is only one part of the Highway 197 Project. The construction starts on Middle School Drive from 23rd Street NW to the Target delivery access.

Normal working hours for this project will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and on some Saturdays. The majority of the area will remain impassable to motorists throughout this phase of the project. However, there should be alternative access to businesses due to the smaller project area.

“The main Target entrance with Tires Plus, that area is still going to be accessible from the highway. The highway is not under construction at all,” explained city engineer Sam Anderson. “We’re still going to keep what we’d call three-way access at 23rd and Middle School. So we’re building a bypass road to go around the intersection.

“So as we’re building a roundabout, we can still allow people to go east and west,” he continued. “So that opens it up there for a lot of those businesses, and being it’s a smaller project area, we’re seeing that there’s a lot of ways for people to get around. You just have to accommodate a little bit more time as you’re getting to those destinations. And we’ve let all those businesses know, provided maps so that hopefully they’re able to update their clientele on the best route to get to their business for the foreseeable future.”

Hannah Avenue will remain open to traffic for this construction season and will be the main route for accessing the Target tree debris site for the foreseeable future. The project is scheduled to be completed by early October, weather permitting.