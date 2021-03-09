Bemidji Reaches Settlement With 3M Regarding Chemicals in Water Supply

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Bemidji and 3M have reached a settlement regarding the presence of PFAS chemicals in the city’s drinking water.

According to a joint statement released Monday night, the settlement means 3M will contribute $12.5 million to support the construction and operation of a new water treatment facility in Bemidji. The city council approved an agreement to resolve its claims against 3M.

The city and 3M worked cooperatively over a period of months to reach this agreement without resorting to lengthy and expensive litigation, according to the statement. The city began construction on a new treatment facility last fall that will enable the city to keep PFAS chemical levels within Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Health guidance.

Last fall, the state legislature passed a bonding bill that helped cover a portion of the construction costs of the facility. The city believes this agreement provides a durable funding mechanism for completion and operation of the the treatment system without passing on additional costs to residents.

