Body Found In Lake Bemidji Identified

Bemidji Ranks In Top 30 Most Dangerous US Cities

Mal Meyer
May. 16 2017
Bemidji has been ranked as one of the top 30 most dangerous cities in the United States. According to an analysis by The SafeWise Report, the first city on the Mississippi is #28 on the list, which is higher up than last year.

The home security organization used FBI crime data for cities with a population of 10,000 or higher. Bemidji has over 14,000 residents.

It found that for every 1,000 residents, 3.92 violent crimes were committed. Nearly nine out of 100 people were victims of a property crime.

Bemidji had a the lowest violent crime rate out of the cities that were ranked. However, it had a higher property crime rate than 10 other cities on the list.

Through the research, the company found that while American cities were safer overall. However, preliminary numbers from 2016 indicate this was the first time in the last fifteen years that the U.S. saw an increase in crime. This was largely due to a spike in murder rates, primarily in three major cities: Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

The most dangerous city on the list was Emeryville, California, which is across the bay from San Francisco.
No other Minnesota cities were ranked on the list.
