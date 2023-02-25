Bemidji Rail Corridor Project to Undergo Environmental Review

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the current progress on Bemidji’s rail corridor project, shovels could possibly hit ground in spring of next year if everything goes according to schedule.

After a recent committee meeting for the project, construction company Kraus-Anderson reported that they are planning on conducting an environmental review of the corridor. The timeline of the review has not been set as of yet.

Kraus-Anderson says they need to consult with the city’s environmental council. The outside legal council’s help with the environmental review will be important for the project’s next steps.

The rail corridor committee’s next meeting will take place on the third Wednesday in March.

